ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Girls lax eying a deep playoff run

By Jamie Cushman Email: jcushman@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 2, 2022) The girls lacrosse team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday, falling 12-11 in a chippy, back-and-forth game at Falmouth. The Whalers...

www.ack.net

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Also played lacrosse during his high school days: Former WHS Football Captain, Charlie Minghella will certainly be remembered

This past week, the Town Crier and the Town of Wilmington was devastated with the news that 24-year-old Charlie Minghella passed away after being involved in an automobile accident. In the sports world, Minghella, who graduated from Wilmington High School in 2016, played varsity lacrosse and football. On the gridiron...
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
Nantucket, MA
Sports
Boston

3 white sharks spotted off Nantucket chomping on dead whale

The sighting follows just days after the first official white shark sighting of the season off Massachusetts. The sharp-toothed visitors to the waters off Massachusetts are officially back. Three great white sharks were spotted off Nantucket on Wednesday, chowing down on a dead whale near Tuckernuck Island, according to the...
NANTUCKET, MA
vnexplorer.net

10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#Clippers#Mirror
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

FinestKind movie films at Union Wharf, Fort Phoenix

The movie “FinestKind” filmed in Fairhaven last week, bringing lots of commotion to Union Wharf and Fort Phoenix on Wednesday, 5/25. Tommy Lee Jones, the biggest name in the cast, was on set, giving locals a bit of a thrill to catch glimpses of the famous star, who is, apparently a bit camera shy with the public.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
therealdeal.com

Housing boom comes to formerly middle-class Cape Cod towns

A stretch of traditionally middle-class towns on Cape Cod are experiencing a real estate boom as price spikes in enclaves like the Hamptons and Nantucket drive even wealthy buyers to more affordable alternatives. A median-priced home in the mid-Cape region of the Massachusetts peninsula, which includes towns like Barnstable, Yarmouth...
DENNIS, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA

Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Nearly 300 readers voted: Here’s the best brewery in Massachusetts

All 76 locations are mapped out. Massachusetts does not run short on local breweries producing excellent craft beers. Whether you’re thinking of sipping a refreshing IPA or a palate-cleansing pilsner, there are many spots to visit across the Commonwealth. And Boston.com readers have a lot to say about where you should pop in and enjoy a cold one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Singer Ayla Brown joins Pakachoag Music School for songwriting workshop for kids

WORCESTER — Pakachoag Music School of Greater Worcester, 10 Irving St., will present a songwriting workshop for children, 5 to 6 p.m. June 13, with country recording artist and "American Idol" semifinalist Ayla Brown. The workshop, titled "Express Ourselves," is open to children in grades two through five who will learn more about expressing themselves through music. ...
WORCESTER, MA
scituation.net

Lobstering Shutdown Claws at Local Livelihood

The fishing and lobstering industry has been intertwined with the history and culture of Scituate ever since the town was founded in 1636. For centuries, boats have set off from Scituate Harbor with fishermen looking to make a living off the treasures of the Atlantic ocean. Since this February, however, there have been no traps in the water around Scituate. This absence was caused by a lobstering shutdown spanning three months from February to April, which was mandated to avoid the fatal tangling of Northern Right Whales in lobster trap lines. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 85% of Northern Right Whales have been tangled or trapped by fishing lines. With approximately 365 of these whales left in existence, line tangling is one of the main reasons why they are oftentimes considered endangered.
SCITUATE, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
Boston Globe

For $1.06m in Stow, a home with docks on both sides of a lake peninsula

With summer on its way, a stunning lake house in Stow is ready for a new owner. Built in 1900, the three-bed, 2.5-bath home at 31 Hale Road measures 2,715 square feet and is located on a private way. It features extensive waterfront space on picturesque Lake Boon and is on the market for $1,069,000.
STOW, MA
capecoddaily.com

HN PHOTOS: Couple began smelling smoke while driving their classic Chevy back from car show…

WEST YARMOUTH – A local couple began smelling smoke while driving their mid-1980s Chevy Caprice back from a car show at the Patriot Square Shopping Center in Dennis last evening. The young man and woman were traveling south on West … Continue reading → The post HN PHOTOS: Couple began smelling smoke while driving their classic Chevy back from car show… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

Comments / 0

Community Policy