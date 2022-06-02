Grandmother of 15 Shot Dead During High School Graduation at NOLA's Xavier University

WDSU

A grandmother of 15 was fatally shot on Tuesday after she was struck by a bullet meant for somebody else.

The altercation took place in a Xavier University parking lot after a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School. New Orleans Police says the argument between the two females then escalated to gunfire, and 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood was hit by one of the bullets.

Two males were also wounded in the leg and shoulder but survived.

Greenwood was on campus to watch her grandson graduate.

"It is sad. She came out to see me for my graduation. I did not expect any of this to happen. I thought it would be a happy day. But it turned out to be a pretty bad day," Greenwood's grandson Corey Lashley Jr. told WDSU.

"I am outraged and saddened by the callousness shown today outside Xavier University," Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr., superintendent of NOLA-PS said in a statement. "The graduating seniors of Morris Jeff were there to share in their collective achievements and bask in the brightness of their futures – only to have their optimism ripped apart by gun violence. This has got to stop. ... All our children have a right to be safe and we must do all we can in our power to protect that right."

Nobody has been arrested for the shooting. City officials have vowed to ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to make an example out of them.