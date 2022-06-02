Police: 10-year-old girl shot and killed woman during argument between two adults

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando, Florida, said a fight between two adult women ended when a 10-year-old girl shot and killed one of them.

Orlando police told WFTV that two women, Lashun Rodgers and Lakrisha Isaac, were arguing at a home just before midnight on Tuesday.

Police said that during the fight, Isaac handed a 10-year-old girl in the home a bag with a firearm inside. The child is accused of taking the gun out of the bag and firing it twice, hitting Rodgers, WFTV reported.

“I’m trying not to cry so bad because I know for a fact that she is so sweet and I love her and I’m going to miss her,” a friend of Rodgers, who did not want to be identified, told WFTV. “She will always be in my heart and soul.”

Police told the station that both Isaac and the 10-year-old girl were taken into custody.

Isaac is charged with negligent storage of a firearm, neglect of a child, manslaughter by culpable negligence and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Orange County Department of Corrections.

Orlando police told WFTV they have sent charges for the 10-year-old to the state attorney’s office for review. The child was released to the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

