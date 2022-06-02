Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Song 'Never Flip'

Photo: Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are giving fans a new(ish) song soon. This week, the band teased their song "Nerve Flip" which will be available to stream globally on Friday, June 3. The song was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their recent album Unlimited Love .

Earlier this year the band hinted that more new music would follow the release of their most recent album. According to Kerrang , guitarist John Frusciante shared that they had "recorded almost 50 pieces of new music." Frontman Anthony Kiedis added, "We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally... Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto."

As fans await exciting new musical offerings, RHCP will hit the road in support of Unlimited Love. They'll kick off the run of dates in Spain on June 4. They'll arrive back in the U.S. in late July for a string of North American dates. The tour will feature a diverse set of opening acts at various stops like A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, HAIM, Beck, The Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent. For more information on the tour, click here .