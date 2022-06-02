ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Car stolen from Rockville parking garage

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County police officers were called to a parking garage in Rockville after a vehicle...

www.rockvillenights.com

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Man Killed in ATV Collision

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the death of 52-year-old Paul Benedict Herbert, of Silver Spring, that occurred on June 3, 2022, in the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Rd. At approximately 5:14 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the location for the report of a single vehicle collision that occurred on private property.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday evening, June 2, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:07 PM. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the same incident. This is the third 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall in as many weeks.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Taxi driver arrested for impersonating Montgomery Co. police officer

A Clarksburg taxi driver has been arrested for impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Montgomery County police said 47-year-old Matthew Kinsey gained access to the gated Silver Spring retirement community, Leisure World, after telling the security guard he was a Montgomery County police officer. Once inside the community, police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery that was reported in Nottingham/Perry Hall on Saturday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, officers responded to the PNC Bank located at Belair Road at Chapel Road (21236) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, authorities learned that someone had been robbed outside of the bank in the 4200-block of Chapel … Continue reading "Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank" The post Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
popville.com

Shootings near Eastern Market Metro, Nats Park and Navy Yard

From MPD sent at 12:41am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. “First District is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Potomac SE. 1 adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries and treated at a local hospital. Anyone with information please call (202) 727-9099 or text tip 50411.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Vehicle Engulfed In Flames Near Montgomery Mall (VIDEO)

A vehicle went up in flames and was captured on video outside of a Macy's in Bethesda, authorities report. The fire occurred near the Montgomery Mall between I-270 Spur and West Lake Drive around 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 according to Montgomery County Officials. Some lanes leading to the mall...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Property Crime
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Chesapeake Beach Under Investigation

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On June 3, 2022, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash. Preliminary Investigation...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
WJLA

Man dies after flipping ATV in Montgomery County

CLOVERLY, Md. — A man is dead after the ATV he was driving flipped over in Montgomery County, police said. The incident took place off Briggs Chaney Road between New Hampshire Avenue and good Hope Road in Cloverly, Md. It is unclear as to what caused the ATV to overturn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Services Bureau have arrested and charged 47-year-old Matthew Kinsey of Clarksburg, for charges related to impersonating a police officer. On Sunday, May 15, 2022, 4th District officers responded to the 3300 block of North Leisure World Blvd....
CLARKSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Bethesda Was Studying Journalism at UMD

The 18-year-old cyclist struck and killed on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda Wednesday afternoon was a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland where he was majoring in journalism. Enzo Alvarenga was hit by a cargo van when the bike he was riding suddenly veered off the sidewalk and into...
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed In East Baltimore Friday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street at 9:26 p.m. Once there, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in his shoulder, police said. Police conducted life-saving measures before the medics arrived, according to authorities. Medics to the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy