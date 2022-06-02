ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, GA

Mitchell County deputies looking for missing 14-year-old Pelham girl

By WCTV Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a 14-year-old Pelham girl who went missing Tuesday night....

Heather Carnline
3d ago

lord please keep her safe and bring her home to her family safe my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends and community

