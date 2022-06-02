Mitchell County deputies looking for missing 14-year-old Pelham girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a home on Wesley Drive Friday afternoon. Investigators responded to the home for a suspicious death around 1:50 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, or TOPS. A spokesperson with TPD said the body was so badly decomposed that it would have to be sent to the crime lab for identification through DNA analysis.

1 DAY AGO