Belvedere teacher of 44 years retires, reading nook created in her honor

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
Inside the newly renovated Belvedere Elementary School, a rectangular reading nook with a white rocking chair sits at the front. A bookshelf with donated books from former students, colleagues and family sit to honor second-grade teacher Rosemary Quarles.

Quarles, who is retiring at the end of the 2022 school year, taught over 1,000 students at Belvedere Elementary school across 44 years. She was surprised by the kind gesture to create a reading nook for current and future students in her honor.

“It’s wonderful, and I didn’t know that any of my family knew; so this has been a huge surprise to see my family here," she said. “... It's perfect because reading to my kids is my favorite thing to do ever.”

Allyson Long, principal at Belvedere Elementary, helped organize the bookcase and area in Quarles’ honor.

“One of her big things is instilling a genuine love for reading, and so we wanted a way to honor the legacy she has left here. She has taught well over 1,000 students, many of which became teachers themselves and continue to inspire, so we wanted to create a reading nook where that love of reading can continue even after she retires,” Long said.

Quarles has taught students in second, third and fourth grades over her 44-year teaching career. She started her student teaching at Belvedere Elementary and never left.

Maribeth Kreps, Quarles’ first cousin, is proud of the impact she has left in the classroom.

“I think it just indicates how many lives she’s touched,” Kreps said. “She has a love of reading, and she has instilled that in so many people; and I think her impact on these children will carry on through adulthood and through their children, as well.”

Quarles is thankful for her career and to learn alongside her students and community.

“I’ve had lots of principals, and the staff has been wonderful; and it’s just a very loving school. We care about our kids so much,” she said. “It’s just full of heart.

“I think that the reason I was able to teach for so long is that I continued to learn and grow also,” she said. “Because learning is so important to me, and because I continued to learn and grow, I was able to have such longevity.”

