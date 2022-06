Western Albemarle High School’s senior-heavy varsity baseball team was 17-3 and full of optimism when it met Lynchburg’s E.C. Glass High School and their right-handed ace pitcher Mike Harpster in a first-round regional playoff game. Down by one run in the last inning, Western had the bases loaded with two outs and needed a hit that didn’t happen. They came home from the 2-1 loss with their season ended, seemingly too soon. It was one of the best in school history. The team went 13-1 in the Jefferson District.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO