Somerville, MA

From the Globe: Junkyard turns to gold in Somerville development boom

By The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERVILLE — It’s been more than a century since Jacob Nissenbaum, a Jewish immigrant who fled the repressions of czarist Russia, drove a horse and buggy as he collected rags and paper in Somerville and Cambridge, the Globe’s Brian MacQuarrie reports. The family name still adorns...

realestate.boston.com

Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA
westobserver.com

US Attorney Rachael Rollins opens probe of racism in Everett city government

The investigation comes as allegations of racism have placed Everett under a spotlight. Though the city — just across the Mystic River from Boston — has a majority of Black and Latino residents, its politics don’t reflect that change. An entrenched — and virtually all-white power structure runs the city with little more than lip service to notions of equity and inclusion.
EVERETT, WA
WCVB

Band formed by Massachusetts moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Mass. — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that's selling out shows. The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in...
Boston Globe

Celebrate National Caribbean-American Heritage Month in Roxbury

The event will feature multiple live bands and great food. June 2022 will mark the 17th year since the proclamation of National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, which stands to recognize the influence of the Caribbean people on the history and culture of the United States. Roxbury, Dorchester, and its surrounding areas...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition returns to Boston

BOSTON -- For the first time since 2013, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition is back in Boston.On Friday, there was a practice session where divers jumped off 70 and 90 foot platforms, built on the side of the ICA Museum in the Seaport, down into the Boston Harbor.The full competition, which features 24 of the world's best cliff divers, includes 12 women and 12 men.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Wu hails opportunity at Allston railyard

"It will create cleaner air, healthier communities, and an incredible amount of opportunity." Allston has been divided in half by the Massachusetts Turnpike for six decades. Now, the Wu and Baker administrations are taking a major step in a $2 billion project that would stitch the neighborhood back together over the next two decades.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman working an extra shift at Kowloon wins big with gifted Keno ticket

SAUGUS - An act of kindness is paying off in a big way after an employee at the Keno counter found herself on the winning side of the ticket. It was a Friday night and 79-year-old Shirley Rose was not supposed to be working. The Saugus woman is retired and works a couple of days a week at the Kowloon restaurant Keno counter but came in an extra day to help a co-worker cover a shift. Rose said a man walked in and asked her to give him his favorite numbers. She did, and the man asked for two more. Rose gave him...
SAUGUS, MA
mynbc5.com

This old Bank of America offer cost this woman thousands

BOSTON — It all started with a simple phone call more than a decade ago that Shawn Marie Stafford-Long didn't even remember. In the end, that phone call, which occurred because she's a Bank of America customer, would cost Stafford-Long more than $2,500. When the bank refused to help,...
BOSTON, MA
vnexplorer.net

10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
scituation.net

Lobstering Shutdown Claws at Local Livelihood

The fishing and lobstering industry has been intertwined with the history and culture of Scituate ever since the town was founded in 1636. For centuries, boats have set off from Scituate Harbor with fishermen looking to make a living off the treasures of the Atlantic ocean. Since this February, however, there have been no traps in the water around Scituate. This absence was caused by a lobstering shutdown spanning three months from February to April, which was mandated to avoid the fatal tangling of Northern Right Whales in lobster trap lines. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 85% of Northern Right Whales have been tangled or trapped by fishing lines. With approximately 365 of these whales left in existence, line tangling is one of the main reasons why they are oftentimes considered endangered.
SCITUATE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prices at Boston area gas station nearing $6.00 a gallon

BOSTON — Another day another record for gas prices. AAA is reporting prices went up again overnight. Some experts say most gas stations could reach $5 a gallon in less than two weeks. Prices are already $5.19 a gallon for regular unleaded, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they are going down any time soon.
Boston

To improve Boston schools, DESE envisions a different plan than Mayor Wu’s proposal

Mayor Michelle Wu said her office and state officials still have "more work to do to reach an agreement." A draft plan from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for how Boston Public Schools can address serious issues outlined in a state report last month shows DESE sees the dynamic of how state and city officials can work together on improvements differently than Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Historic Building Partially Collapses in East Boston

Emergency crews responded Friday to a report of a partial building collapse at a historic landmark in East Boston. Boston police said they are investigating the reported collapse on White Street. There was no immediate word on how serious the collapse is or if there are any injuries. The barn...
BOSTON, MA
newenglanddiary.com

‘Oh what a town to get lost in’

Adapted from Robert Whitcomb’s May 22 “Digital Diary,’’ in GoLocal24.com. I drove up through Boston to Medford, Mass., on May 22 to have dinner with a niece, her husband and their son (8) and daughter (11). I did so with some trepidation because Boston and its inner suburbs have such tangles of streets and bad/confusing/nonexistent signage that GPS often can’t handle it in any coherent way and maps on paper tend to be outdated. And indeed, it was tough to find the restaurant on the Fellsway.

