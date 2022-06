While in most of the cases those who have received any of the Covid-19 vaccines will develop none or mild negative symptoms from receiving the vaccine, in very rare cases some of the vaccinated will develop more serious symptoms, sometimes autoimmune diseases, which will eventually result in death. However, the number of these cases is very low that even the CDC has confirmed that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.

