Murray Awarded UAHT Honors Scholarship

A session of serious talk about the dangers of bullying and ways of ending it took place starting at 11 a.m. at Curry’s Community Outreach Ministry on 606 Greenlawn. The first speaker was Rashalla Young, recent graduate with a degree in elementary education from Henderson State University. She spoke on several topics, emphasizing the need to avoid simply being a bystander when you see bullying occurring, urging the dozen teenagers in the audience to intervene instead. She also talked about the need to have high standards for who you choose to spend time with so as to avoid eing peer pressured into trying dangerous things. Positivity, she explained, was a way of approaching life that meant being more thankful and engaged with good experiences and learning as opposed to those that are sad or unpleasant. This technique helped her keep up her studies at Henderson despite two family tragedies that occurred during her first year.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO