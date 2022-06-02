ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Stretch Your Dollar: Summer travel tips

By Alyssa Taglia
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cblZV_0fyECKu000

(WTNH) – With summer’s surging demand and fewer flights in some cases, airfares are soaring.

“It’s not just your imagination. Summer flights right now are indeed extraordinarily expensive,” said Scott Keyes from Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Keyes dedicates his life to finding cheap flights.

“Don’t wait to book your flights until the very last minute, because last minute flights are generally going to get more expensive, not less expensive,” said Keyes.

Karen Brennan said her family’s most recent trip to California put them in debt.

“A flight for San Francisco for us would typically be about $1,600. And it was about $2,800.  All the hotels and everything else that would normally be in our usual budget just added into it now,” said Brennan.

Experts stated that the most expensive weekend to fly is July 4, with round trip domestic airfares coming in at an average of $412.

And, if you want the cheapest deals this summer, wait until the end.

“If you’re willing to wait until late August to take your summer vacation, you can save as much as $118 off of domestic airfare and more than $100 off a three-night hotel stay,” said Hayley Berg, an economist at Hopper.

Berg said that destination-wise, some expensive places to visit would be Seattle, San Diego, and Portland. Less expensive destinations include Houston, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale.

Also, try booking one ticket at a time, rather than as a group, if you are traveling with family.

Another tip would be to search for one-way tickets rather than a roundtrip. This is because one airline may have a good offer on the departure, but another airline may have a better price for the return.

You may also want to go back after you buy a ticket and check the [rice for your flight every once in a while because if it’s lower than when you bought it, you can call the airline and get a credit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

2 arrested after drug bust at Waterbury barbershop

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face charges after a drug bust at a Waterbury barbershop. Police raided the Fresh Kutz Barbershop on Willow Street on Wednesday as a result of an investigation regarding narcotics and weapon-related violations at the business. Investigators found 588 grams of marijuana, 4.6 grams of cocaine, and $1,368 in cash. […]
WTNH

Man charged in Evergreen Ave. murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a man in connection to a Hartford shooting that left one woman dead and one in critical condition. On Feb. 7 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for the report of someone needing medical attention. When they arrived, officers located a woman […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Smash & grab theft occurs at Big Y Express

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a smash and grab at the Big Y Express in Manchester on Thursday morning. The break-in occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning according to local officials. The incident is currently under investigation, and police stated they are still on the scene. There is no […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Summer Vacation#Scott S Cheap Flights#Hopper
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Hundreds of flights nationwide canceled; 4 reported at LAX

A wave of flight cancellations during Memorial Day weekend has caused some delays at LAX. At LAX, there were 38 flight delays being reported and four flight cancellations. Nationwide, there were 240 flights canceled, and over 560 flights delayed.Meanwhile, for those traveling by car, gas prices jumped by more than 50 percent as compared to last year at the same time. The average price of gas in LA County was $6.15 per gallon. Those planning to travel by car were advised to leave before 10 a.m., and avoid traveling between 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., which is expected to be the worst time to hit the road. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

CDC recommends US travellers test for Covid before domestic trips

Americans should now test for Covid before they travel domestically regardless of their vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control has advised in its latest guidance.The government agency now says that domestic travellers should “consider getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than three days) before your trip.”But the advice is non-binding and there is no new mandate in place yet that requires Americans to test before taking flights, buses or trains this summer.It is an upgrade from the CDC’s previous advice, which was a recommendation that people who were not up-to-date...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Two injured in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden police arrest man for Park Street burglary

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday for a burglary on Park Street. According to police, a resident on Park Street was alerted of a man walking to the back of their house on their Ring camera. The resident told police that no one should be home at the […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

East Haven plaza shut down by fire marshals

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire marshals ordered a shopping plaza in East Haven to be vacated and shuttered Thursday. The plaza, located on Foxon Road in East Haven, was shut down by East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller. Authorities said the owner of Thompson Plaza had refused to fix the sprinkler and fire alarm […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Will Cut 100 Daily Flights This Summer

Summer travel is in full swing and Delta Air Lines has revealed that 100 daily flights will be cut. The airline reveals on its site, “From July 1 – Aug. 7, we’ll reduce service by approximately 100 daily departures, primarily in markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.”
WEATHER
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy