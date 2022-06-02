ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

2 confirmed dead in residential structure fire in Wellsburg

By Taylor Long, Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirmed that 2 have died in a residential structure fire that broke out early Thursday morning in the vicinity of 33 Monarch Drive in Wellsburg.

Franklin Community VFD was alerted of the fire with reports of injuries and entrapment.

Franklin Engine 7 arrived at the scene and found heavy fire conditions venting from a collapsed residential structure.

Engine 7 was able to confirm that 2 occupants were able to self-extricate from the structure with severe burn injuries and 2 additional adult males were unaccounted for.

Both injured individuals were transported to a local hospital for care.

Once the fire was knocked down crews began a search and recovery operation of the structure in an attempt to locate the 2 unaccounted males.

Approximately 6 hours after the 911 call both unaccounted males were located and removed from the residence.

The Franklin Community VFD along with the Brooke County Sheriff Department, Wellsburg Police Department, West Virginia State Fire Marshal, and the WV Medical Examiner conducted an on-scene investigation into the origin and cause of the fire and ruled it undetermined in cause and origin.

The Franklin Community VFD was assisted on scene by Wellsburg VFD, Hooverson Heights VFD, McKinleyville VFD, Brooke County EMA, and EMS.

Crews battle early morning fire in Wellsburg, 2 injuries reported

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A structure fire broke out early Thursday morning on Northview Road in Wellsburg. Officials say two were injured and transported from the scene to Pittsburgh hospital and two other persons are still unaccounted for. The Brooke County Sheriffs Department, Franklin VFD, and West Virginia State Fire Marshal were on the […]
WELLSBURG, WV
butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Things to do Near You: Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Thousands of car enthusiasts from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and beyond are in Moundsville to see the hundreds of automobiles on display. 7News reporter Tony Summers has more about the annual street spectacular and other events around the area this weekend with “Things to do Near You.”
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Reported Shooting in New Brighton in Front of Hovis Auto Parts

(Photo taken by Keith Walsh shows New Brighton Police taking one person into custody after a suspected shooting Saturday afternoon. The white SUV in the background is also said to be involved.) (New Brighton, Pa.) Beaver County Radio staff member Keith Walsh is reporting that au shooting took place early...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
Morgan Messenger

Accident on Martinsburg Road claims driver

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man killed walking along Parkway East

A Clairton man was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle while walking along the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner reported. The victim, Zaonte Lonee Davis, 24, was hit by a vehicle at about 2:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m., the medical examiner said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

South Hills Village Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies...
