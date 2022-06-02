2 confirmed dead in residential structure fire in Wellsburg

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirmed that 2 have died in a residential structure fire that broke out early Thursday morning in the vicinity of 33 Monarch Drive in Wellsburg.

Franklin Community VFD was alerted of the fire with reports of injuries and entrapment.

Franklin Engine 7 arrived at the scene and found heavy fire conditions venting from a collapsed residential structure.

Engine 7 was able to confirm that 2 occupants were able to self-extricate from the structure with severe burn injuries and 2 additional adult males were unaccounted for.

Both injured individuals were transported to a local hospital for care.

Once the fire was knocked down crews began a search and recovery operation of the structure in an attempt to locate the 2 unaccounted males.

Approximately 6 hours after the 911 call both unaccounted males were located and removed from the residence.

The Franklin Community VFD along with the Brooke County Sheriff Department, Wellsburg Police Department, West Virginia State Fire Marshal, and the WV Medical Examiner conducted an on-scene investigation into the origin and cause of the fire and ruled it undetermined in cause and origin.

The Franklin Community VFD was assisted on scene by Wellsburg VFD, Hooverson Heights VFD, McKinleyville VFD, Brooke County EMA, and EMS.

