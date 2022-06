The Talbot County Board of Education approved several administrative appointments for the 2022-2023 school year at a special meeting held on May 31. Ms. Kelly Murdoch will become Principal of Easton Middle School, as Dr. Jodi Colman has accepted a position out of the county. Ms. Murdoch has served as Principal of Tilghman Elementary School since 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Master of Arts in English (ESOL) from Salisbury University, and she is certified at the Administrator II level. She began her career in education at Fort Worth Independent School district where she taught first grade. She joined TCPS in 1999 as a teacher at White Marsh Elementary, where she remained until 2014. She held the role of Administrative Intern at both White Marsh and Chapel District Elementary and was Assistant Principal at Easton Elementary.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO