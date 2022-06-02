ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

AT&T sets up text-to-donate campaign to help families affected by Uvalde school shooting

By Stephanie Becerra
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — AT&T has launched a text-to-donate campaign to let people all over the country offer their support to the families and community members affected by the tragic school shooting in Uvalde. The campaign is active for all...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Austin nurses stepping in to help Uvalde medical staff

AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses from Austin have been sent to Uvalde to give its medical staff some much-needed support. The devastating shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead has many wanting to step in and do whatever they can to ease the stress and pain of what happened.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local business helps provide small batch of baby formula to distribute to Austin families

AUSTIN, Texas — A small batch of baby formula facilitated by a local business owner will soon be distributed to Austin families as the country faces a shortage. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the City is working with Any Baby Can to provide families with 436 tubs of formula at distribution events in collaboration with the Community Resiliency Trust and El Buen Samaritano.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Starbucks in Austin becomes first store in Texas to officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas – A Starbucks in Austin is celebrating as they have become the first Starbucks in Texas to officially unionize. Democratic nominee for Texas’ 35th Congressional District, Greg Casar released a statement announcing that the Starbucks at 45th & Lamar won the union election 10-1. This victory also makes it the first store to officially unionize in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Beto O'Rourke in Austin demanding Governor Abbott call a special session on gun control

Beto O’Rourke is in Austin on Friday to lay out his plan to keep Texas children safer. Governor Greg Abbott’s democratic challenger has a priority list that includes stricter gun control laws, reforming the foster care system and giving children greater access to mental health care. But, in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, it is the hope for new gun legislation that brought many to the Asian American Resource Center in northeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ROT Rally moves to new permanent location in Bastrop County

AUSTIN, Texas — The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally is moving to a new and permanent location in Bastrop County after 25 years at the Travis County Expo Center. The four-day event of riding, live music, and food will be held on June 9-12, 2022 at Mere's Reserve, located at 1141 FM 969 in Bastrop.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Why closing the 'dead suspect loophole' could boost transparency in Uvalde

The investigation in Uvalde is shining light on a problem known as the "dead suspect loophole." It's the unintended consequence of a law that started out with good intentions. "I think the truth will come out," Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a sit-down interview. "As tragic as it is, but these families deserve the answers," he said. McLaughlin said eventually the public would learn everything that happened in the Uvalde shooting.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#School Shooting#South Texas#Charity#At T Texas#Onestar Foundation
CBS Austin

House Speaker Dade Phelan announces legislative committee to investigate Uvalde shooting

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Friday announced the creation of a legislative committee to investigate the Uvalde shooting. “The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde is an outrage,” the Beaumont Republican said in a statement announcing the committee. “Every day, we receive new information that conflicts with previous reports, making it not only difficult for authorities to figure out next steps, but for the grieving families of the victims to receive closure. I established this investigative committee for the dedicated purpose of gathering as much information and evidence as possible to help inform the House’s response to this tragedy and deliver desperately needed answers to the people of Uvalde and the State of Texas.”
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Husband of slain Uvalde teacher honored as a donor hero

UVALDE, Texas - The husband of a slain Uvalde teacher is being remembered as a hero. Joe and Irma Garcia were together for almost 25 years. Irma, a fourth grade teacher, was killed at Robb Elementary. Joe died shortly after the shooting of a broken heart. In the depths of grief, Joe’s family is honoring one of his final decisions, which was to be an organ donor.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

In Uvalde, where a police chief is in hiding, grief gives way to calls for accountability

UVALDE — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Austin

Escaped Texas inmate shot dead by authorities Thursday night

The manhunt for convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, who escaped during transport on a prison bus last month, ends in Texas. After being on the run for several weeks, authorities confirm Lopez was shot and killed by police just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Jourdanton. Authorities believe Lopez killed five people in cabin located in Centerville before that.
CENTERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council making plans to protect Austinites abortion rights

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members are positioning themselves to protect Austinites reproductive choices if the supreme court decides to overturn Roe V Wade. District 2 council member Vanessa Fuentes is a co-sponsor of council member José “Chito” Vela’s abortion rights resolution called the grace act.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Gutierrez: Uvalde CISD Police chief didn't have radio with him during school shooting

UVALDE, Texas - The information web surrounding the Uvalde school tragedy keeps getting stickier every day. Senator Roland Gutierrez was told on Friday by law enforcement that Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, the incident commander, didn't have his radio on him during the school shooting on May 24 that left 21 people dead at Robb Elementary.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock holds inaugural Pride event

Round Rock residents gathered at Centennial Plaza Saturday for an inaugural Pride festival. The event featured a proclamation from city leaders and performances from the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. Erik Day with Dell Technologies spoke at the event about the importance of voting. "I have to continue to remind...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

No word yet if Tesla in Austin will be part of planned layoffs

Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy. That’s according to Reuters. Musk and Tesla just opened a Gigafactory in Austin not long ago, where the economy has been booming. We’re accustomed to lots of growth in the Austin area, but there are signs that we could...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy