Janet Cecile Hunt of Newport, RI passed away on May 14, 2022, in Providence, RI. Janet was born in Hempstead, NY to Charles S. Hunt and Marion (Price) Hunt on Nov 20, 1948. She graduated from Seton Hall High School in Patchogue, NY and went on to earn a BA degree in English from Nazareth College in Rochester, NY. While at Nazareth, she became part of a small group of 6 friends, called The Fafas, after a song refrain from a local rock group. They stayed very close and met every 2 years after they turned 40 to celebrate their lives and friendship.

