Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from employees of the Vicksburg Specialty Company just after 5 a.m. on Thursday. Employees reported that it appeared someone had broken into the business, at the 200 block of Oak Ridge Road, during the night. Employees said the person or persons had stolen one of the company trucks as well as many cartons of cigarettes, although inventory is not yet complete.

2 DAYS AGO