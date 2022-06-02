ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

California Teen Tried To Recruit Students To Commit School Shooting: Cops

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Berkeley, California, arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly tried to recruit his classmates to commit a mass shooting. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a tip about the plot on May 21 and launched...

