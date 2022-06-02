California Teen Tried To Recruit Students To Commit School Shooting: Cops

Electricity bill in Sacramento is going up during the summer as SMUD raises rates. Sacramento County residents could be seeing higher electricity bills this summer depending on the time of day. Starting June 1, customers are billed around 14 cents more per kilowatt hour for using electricity between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday as part of SMUD’s “Time-of-Day Rate,” according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District website. Customers who are using electricity in their homes from noon to 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday will be charged about 18 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to nearly 32 cents per kilowatt hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

