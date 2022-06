A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who charged at them with a hatchet in the middle of a traffic stop Friday morning, authorities said. At approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Bond Street and McDowell Road, an officer with the Naperville Police Department was conducting a traffic stop when an unrelated vehicle pulled up next to the one the officer had pulled over, police said in a news release.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO