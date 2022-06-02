GOP gubernatorial debate at Mackinac conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Republican gubernatorial candidates were invited to take part in a debate at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday.

Tudor Dixon, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano were invited to participate in the debate. News 8’s Political Report Rick Albin and Michigan Public Radio’s Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta moderated.

Below, watch a replay of the debate.

The debate came a day after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled against two Republican candidates — Perry Johnson and Michael Markey — keeping them off the August primary ballot.

Last week, Michigan’s election bureau found thousands of fraudulent signatures among multiple campaigns. The bureau said that Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Markey and Johnson did not file enough valid signatures.

