Austin, TX

4 businesses now open in Northwest Austin

By Jennifer Schaefer
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Dr. Martens, an English footwear brand, opened its shop at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 110, in early May. The retailer is known for its iconic leather boots that were made popular...

5 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville

From a new gas station with an in-house burger joint to a summer camp to a major home furnishing store, several new businesses are coming soon or now open in Pflugerville. A GMart-Valero convenience store and a Buddha Burger shop opened at the end of May at 1300 W Pflugerville Parkway, Pflugerville. Buddha Burger owner Raaziq Bhimani, whose family owns the new GMart-Valero location, said his burger restaurant sells freshly ground, ultra-premium beef burgers as well as chicken sandwiches, various kinds of french fries and milkshakes. Vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a breakfast menu, will be available by early fall, Bhimani said. The GMart-Valero will sell food, beer, wine, gas, soft drinks and other items commonly found in convenience stores. Instagram: Buddha Burger Official; Instagram: GMart_Pflugerville.
East Pecan Cigars now open in Pflugerville

East Pecan Cigars opened April 10 at 105 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville. Delton Southern, who co-owns the store with his business partner Andre Artiss, said the shop is an old-fashioned cigar lounge where people can relax, watch a game, enjoy music and have a good conversation while enjoying a top-quality cigar. East Pecan Cigars sells a variety of brands, including Maduro, Arturo Fuente, Oliva and Baccarat. 512-665-3923.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe now open in Pflugerville

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new location at 2100 Autumn Slate Drive, Ste. 100, Pflugerville, opened May 24. The Georgia-based chain's menu includes smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and salads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,000 locations across the United States. 512-551-9800. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
