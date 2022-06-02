Where hospitals are offering internal travel programs

A core aspect of Project Firstline — a national training collaborative for healthcare infection control led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — is content tailored specifically to its intended healthcare worker audience. As one of 64 organizations partnering with the CDC to create innovative and engaging infection prevention and control (IPC) education materials, the American Nurses Association (ANA) has developed state-of-the-art modules for nurses to refresh their Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) knowledge and earn continuing nursing education credits.This effective and appealing content, geared directly to nurses, aims to prevent the spread of infection in clinical settings. To achieve this goal, the ANA Project Firstline team, guided by education specialist Rasheda Jones, PhD, RN, combined tried and true education design processes and the latest learning theories in developing this rich and readily accessible content.
Comments / 0