Where hospitals are offering internal travel programs

At least four babies have been hospitalised in South Carolina because of America’s baby formula shortage as the first military flights bringing emergency supplies from Europe will land in the US this weekend.An official at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston said the hospital is treating babies either because homemade formulas have made them sick, or because they are not tolerant of new formulas that their parents have been forced to use as a substitute.MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine told The State that many of the children have “complex health conditions including nutrition”.She said it was hard...

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO