Where hospitals are offering internal travel programs

By Kelly Gooch
 3 days ago

Many hospitals and health systems turned to third-party staffing agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic to address shortages of clinicians and other healthcare professionals. Now a growing number of organizations are offering internal travel programs...

FTC files suit to block 2 hospital deals

The Federal Trade Commission unanimously voted to block two separate hospital transactions, one involving Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health and the other involving HCA Healthcare and Steward Health Care System, the agency announced June 2. Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health. Background: Saint Peter's Healthcare System and...
Nurses at 2 Providence hospitals authorize strikes

Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, Ore., and Providence Milwaukie (Ore.) Hospital have voted nearly unanimously to authorize strikes, according to the union that represents them. The votes launched May 23 and ran through June 2. With the votes, nurses at Providence Willamette Falls and Providence...
13 systems hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for Lutheran General Hospital in...
Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 27:. 1. Peter Hemstead is the new CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala. 2. Phillip Chang, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer of Houston-based...
Vibra Healthcare expands travel nursing, healthcare staffing business

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare has expanded Vibra Travels, its travel nursing and healthcare staffing business. Vibra Healthcare and its affiliates own, operate and manage more than 45 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 14 states. Vibra Travels began in January 2021 to exclusively provide...
The Independent

Four infants are hospitalised in South Carolina over baby formula shortage

At least four babies have been hospitalised in South Carolina because of America’s baby formula shortage as the first military flights bringing emergency supplies from Europe will land in the US this weekend.An official at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston said the hospital is treating babies either because homemade formulas have made them sick, or because they are not tolerant of new formulas that their parents have been forced to use as a substitute.MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine told The State that many of the children have “complex health conditions including nutrition”.She said it was hard...
foodsafetynews.com

Garden Cut recalls products containing Jif peanut butter over Salmonella concerns

Garden Cut, LLC, of Indianapolis, IN, is recalling Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup because of possible Salmonella contamination. This recall comes after J. M. Smucker Co.’s recall of dozens of Jif peanut butter products because of a new outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. The full recall can be viewed here.
Healthcare added 28K jobs in May

Healthcare added 28,300 jobs last month, spurred by a gain in hospital employment, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This count compares to 34,300 jobs added in April and 8,300 jobs added in March. Within healthcare, hospitals gained 16,300 jobs last month, compared...
ANA Provides Free Infection Control and Prevention Education for Nurses, by Nurses

A core aspect of Project Firstline — a national training collaborative for healthcare infection control led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — is content tailored specifically to its intended healthcare worker audience. As one of 64 organizations partnering with the CDC to create innovative and engaging infection prevention and control (IPC) education materials, the American Nurses Association (ANA) has developed state-of-the-art modules for nurses to refresh their Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) knowledge and earn continuing nursing education credits.This effective and appealing content, geared directly to nurses, aims to prevent the spread of infection in clinical settings. To achieve this goal, the ANA Project Firstline team, guided by education specialist Rasheda Jones, PhD, RN, combined tried and true education design processes and the latest learning theories in developing this rich and readily accessible content.
7 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Here are seven schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to...
Brigham and Women's doubles size of emergency department

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has completed its emergency department expansion, doubling its square footage. The project broke ground in 2019 and went through three phases, according to a June 2 news release from the hospital. It added 26,000 square feet and increased the bed count from 49 to 81.
Walmart Stores In Alabama Part Of Food Recall

Safety is a top concern for not just parents but Walmart stores here in Alabama. Retailers all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico have received this popular recalled item. Back in March, there was a food recall on a widely consumed product at Walmart. It was definitely scary because...
'That was amazing': The tech MUSC Health's CFO wants next

Healthcare is behind other industries in digital transformation and customer service. Now is a prime time to catch up, according to Lisa Goodlett, CFO of MUSC Health in Charleston, S.C. Ms. Goodlett joined the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to talk about the areas still ripe for technology disruption in healthcare and...
Missouri hospital CEO to retire

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital President and CEO David Feess is retiring after a 34-year career with the hospital. Mr. Feess, who was appointed CEO in 2011, will retire in July. The hospital's board will announce an interim CEO June 10 as the search for a new CEO moves forward, according to a June 1 news release.
Henry Ford Health 1st in world to offer newest MR-guided radiation therapy

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health recently became the first in the world to complete a full course of patient treatments using the newest magnetic resonance-guided radiation therapy advancement, it said June 2. The new technology, dubbed the MRIdian A3i, is the latest advancement to the MRIdian system from ViewRay. It allows...
Abbott Nutrition restarts formula production at embattled Michigan plant

An Abbott Nutrition baby formula manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan has restarted production after having been shut down in February due to contamination issues, the company announced Saturday. The absence of output from the Michigan plant has contributed in large part to a nationwide baby formula shortage plaguing desperate American...
Pandemic evens geographic paying field for tech

The pandemic helped narrow the geographic pay gap for tech workers, Protocol reported May 31. The pay disparity for senior software engineers in the most and least expensive U.S. cities declined by two-thirds between 2019 and 2021, according to data compensation analyzer Pave. “There are startups that are applying pricing...
East Tennessee Children's Hospital faces lawsuit after data breach

Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital is facing a lawsuit after a number of patients' personal health information was exposed in a March 2022 data breach, 10News reported June 2. The lawsuit claims that the hospital was negligent in how it handled the data breach. It also claimed that the hospital...
HHS extends American Rescue Plan spending deadline by 1 year

HHS is giving states an extra year, through March 31, 2025, to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to improve home- and community-based services. The American Rescue Plan gives states a temporary 10 percentage point increase to the federal medical assistance percentage for some Medicaid expenditures for home- and community-based services. This amounts to about $12.7 billion.
