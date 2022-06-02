ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fox tops May cable news ratings

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Fox News was rated highest among all cable news companies in the month of May.

Fox averaged 1.4 million total-day viewers during the month, compared to 634,000 viewers who watched MSNBC and 500,000 who watched CNN, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In prime time, Fox averaged just north of 2.2 million nightly viewers in May, with MSNBC cracking just over 1 million and CNN hitting 660,000.

Fox has long dominated the cable news ratings race, surpassing CNN and MSNBC in weekday total day viewers and the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic for the 10th consecutive month.

Each of the networks spent May covering the ongoing war in Ukraine, the bombshell leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion showing the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and last week’s massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Msnbc#Nielsen Media Research
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

581K+
Followers
71K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy