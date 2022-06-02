Teen arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Bay Area's Berkeley High

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Saturday announced they solved three recent unrelated homicides and arrested four suspects."Oftentimes, the news of the murder goes out, the news of the shooting goes out. And when there's an arrest made, there's little fanfare about that. This is a big deal to arrest four individuals who took three lives. It's a big deal," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott at a Saturday afternoon press conference. Many of the officers and investigators involved in the arrests were in the room.The arrests all happened within the space of 24 hours. Police don't believe the three...

