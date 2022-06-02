NYC good Samaritan attacked in Queens subway station, cops say

A good Samaritan was attacked during the evening rush inside a Queens subway station this week when he tried to stop a suspect from assaulting another man, authorities said Thursday.

The 54-year-old victim was on the northbound E train platform of the Court Square–23rd Street station around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he saw someone punching a man and tried to intervene, cops said.

But the suspect turned on him — headbutting him before grabbing the hockey stick the victim was carrying and whacking him in the back of the neck, police said.

The suspect then ran out of the station, and the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops released photos Thursday that show the suspect at 21st Street and 41st Avenue, police said.

He is described as about 30 years old, bald, with a light complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, tan pants, black and white shoes and a gray backpack.