NYC good Samaritan attacked in Queens subway station, cops say

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 3 days ago

A good Samaritan was attacked during the evening rush inside a Queens subway station this week when he tried to stop a suspect from assaulting another man, authorities said Thursday.

The 54-year-old victim was on the northbound E train platform of the Court Square–23rd Street station around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he saw someone punching a man and tried to intervene, cops said.

But the suspect turned on him — headbutting him before grabbing the hockey stick the victim was carrying and whacking him in the back of the neck, police said.

The suspect headbutted the Samaritan before grabbing a hockey stick the victim was carrying and whacking him with it.
The suspect then ran out of the station, and the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops released photos Thursday that show the suspect at 21st Street and 41st Avenue, police said.

He is described as about 30 years old, bald, with a light complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, tan pants, black and white shoes and a gray backpack.

IN THIS ARTICLE
