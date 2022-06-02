ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the frantic moments after horror crash that left teen dance instructor, 16, and her best mate fighting for life

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A teenage girl is fighting for life and her friend has suffered facial injuries after a car smashed through a fence and into a home in regional Queensland.

Bree Critch and Cassi West, both 16, were airlifted to separate hospitals after their Toyota Landcruiser crashed into a house in Chinchilla, 300kilometres west of Brisbane, on Tuesday evening.

Cassi, a dance instructor at Xpression Dance Academy, is currently fighting for her life in an induced coma at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Bree is also in a coma, and is currently being treated at Toowoomba Hospital with 'non-life threatening' facial injuries.

A neighbour who was the first on the scene has opened up about the frantic first moments, revealing the male driver, 18, appeared to be in shock as he tried to help both passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySwk1_0fyE8ynf00
Bree Critch (pictured) and Cassi West, both 16, were airlifted to separate hospitals after their Toyota Landcruiser crashed into a house 300kilometres west of Brisbane on Tuesday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFkx7_0fyE8ynf00
The accident scene in Chinchilla, (pictured) 300kilometres west of Brisbane after a car drove through a fence with three teenagers inside the vehicle

'The boy driving the car got her out and put [Cassi]in the recovery position, he couldn't get the other girl out of the car,' the woman told the Courier Mail.

'I called triple-0 straight away and stayed with Cassi the whole time.'

'This is a terrible thing that should never have happened. It's tragic.'

Another person present at the scene said they heard a horror 'metal on metal' screech as the car made impact.

She said she attended to the boy, while her daughter helped one of the girls until paramedics arrived.

Kirty Mitchell, the stepmother of Bree, thanked people for their support in a Facebook post published on Wednesday night.

'Thanks everyone for your support. Our baby girl Bree needs it more than you know,' she wrote.

'We need time to process what has happened and need some privacy for the coming weeks.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cgwx_0fyE8ynf00
Cassi (pictured), a dance instructor at Xpression Dance Academy, remains in a coma in Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQ8KQ_0fyE8ynf00
Bree (pictured is also in a coma, and is currently being treated at Toowoomba Hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioVFa_0fyE8ynf00
Kirty Mitchell, the stepmother of Bree, thanked people for their support in a Facebook post published on Wednesday night

Queensland Police said there was a light coloured Landcruiser Prado that had been involved in the incident, and urged anyone who saw both cars to contact them.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Both girls attend Chinchilla High School, with classmates currently being offered counselling while they remain in intensive care.

