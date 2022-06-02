Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Police Department have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy that happened Wednesday evening at 23rd Street and Grace Street.
Sgt. Charlie Eipper confirmed to our newsroom Thursday morning that a 16-year-old male was taken into police custody just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and charged with capital murder.RELATED: Fresh 48 issued for fatal shooting of 15-year-old
When one of our reporters arrived to the scene at the 1500 block of Blonde Street officers did confirm they were investigating a homicide.
The name of the suspect has not been released because the person is a juvenile.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0