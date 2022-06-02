ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

By Sara Tomarelli
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Police Department have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy that happened Wednesday evening at 23rd Street and Grace Street.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper confirmed to our newsroom Thursday morning that a 16-year-old male was taken into police custody just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and charged with capital murder.

When one of our reporters arrived to the scene at the 1500 block of Blonde Street officers did confirm they were investigating a homicide.

The name of the suspect has not been released because the person is a juvenile.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

