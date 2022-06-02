ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

SciSparc Ltd. and Clearmind Medicine Inc. Collaboration Yields Another Patent Application for their Proprietary Psychedelic Combination to Treat Cocaine Addiction

By SciSparc
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

No dedicated treatment currently available for cocaine addiction. TEL AVIV, Israel, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced that its recently launched collaboration with...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

CTT Pharma Announces Mexico Patent Officially Granted

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire – May 31, 2022 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. CTTH has expanded its reach into additional international markets with a successful patent application of its Oral Strip drug delivery system in Mexico. This allowed patent covers our "Oral Strip" delivery system, which utilizes micelles to deliver accurate and reliable active ingredient dosages rapidly. The application of micelles in drug delivery is a powerful alternative for dissolving hydrophobic drugs in aqueous environments, minimizing drug degradation and loss, preventing harmful side effects, and increasing drug bioavailability. This patent is ideal for various medical APIs, including nicotine, CBD, CBG, CBN, caffeine and many other actives for the market in Mexico. By increasing our geographic footprint, CTT Pharma continues to pursue its strategy of monetizing its IP through partnerships for its drug delivery technology in many of the world's most rapidly growing markets.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

TNXP: Monkeypox Cases Push TNX-801 Into the Spotlight…

More than 300 cases of monkeypox have been reported recently around the world. Monkeypox is a virus that originates in rodents and primates in West and Central Africa. It occasionally jumps to humans, but cases outside of Africa are rare except for infected travelers and imported animals. Authorities are still unsure what is behind the recent uptick in cases, however it has thrust the potential need for a monkeypox vaccine into the spotlight.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Addiction Relapse Prevention: Nirvana Pre-Clinical Study Suggests Psilocybin Could Help Heroin Addiction

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. NIRV is a Canadian-based life sciences company that develops novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management. Nirvana has recently joined forces with Integrative Therapy Discovery (ITD) Labs of Italy. Their joint preclinical study is aimed...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patents#Medicine#Cocaine#Pharmaceuticals#Scisparc Ltd#Clearmind Medicine Inc#Sprc#The Company#Cmndf#Fse#Americans
Benzinga

California: $35M From Cannabis Revenue To Fund Grants In Communities Impacted By War On Drugs

Recreational marijuana sales are paying off in California. This week, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced another round of community reinvestment grants for $35.5 million. The 78 grants will be allocated through the California Community Reinvestments Grants (CalCRG) program to support communities that have been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Edge Total Intelligence Enters $1M Credit Agreement

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. CTRL independent directors approved a credit letter agreement with Lotus Domaine III, L.P., an investment fund managed by a director of the company, for the advancement of a non-revolving term loan of up to $1 million, effective June 1, 2022. The proceeds are to be advanced...
MARKETS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Buyout

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ("Turning Point") TPTX regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Turning Point's agreement to be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY. Under the terms of the agreement Turning Point's shareholders will receive $76.00 in cash for each share of Turning Point common stock they own.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Trufflez Launches NFT Project That Allows You To Partner In A Licensed Grow Op

Trufflez Inc., a vertically integrated premium cannabis company, has partnered with droppLabs, a holistic Web3 solutions provider, to launch the TrufflezNFT. The project utilizes NFTs to register and fractionalize the intellectual property rights inherent in the trademarks and copyrights of new proprietary cannabis strains. “We are excited to provide cannabis...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $600,000 Secured Convertible Debenture Unit Offering

May 31, 2022 – TheNewswire - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE:MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 600 senior secured convertible debenture units (each, a "Unit") to an arm's length party for gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of senior secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") and 6,000 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment pursuant to certain anti-dilution provisions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Unilocker Launches Token Locker Platform for Binance Smart Chain

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2022) - Unilocker has introduced a token locker platform to enable new DeFi token projects to easily manage team equity and safeguard investors' interests. The platform has been first made available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a major blockchain network for new projects.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Co-Founder: Crypto Is 'Parasitic' With Its Claws In Every Scam

Jackson Palmer, the co-creator of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD, believes that the crypto industry is “a hammer in search of a nail” and does not provide anything meaningful to society. What Happened: In a recent interview with Australian publication The Age, Palmer described crypto as “a parasitic thing”...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy