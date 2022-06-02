SciSparc Ltd. and Clearmind Medicine Inc. Collaboration Yields Another Patent Application for their Proprietary Psychedelic Combination to Treat Cocaine Addiction

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire – May 31, 2022 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. CTTH has expanded its reach into additional international markets with a successful patent application of its Oral Strip drug delivery system in Mexico. This allowed patent covers our "Oral Strip" delivery system, which utilizes micelles to deliver accurate and reliable active ingredient dosages rapidly. The application of micelles in drug delivery is a powerful alternative for dissolving hydrophobic drugs in aqueous environments, minimizing drug degradation and loss, preventing harmful side effects, and increasing drug bioavailability. This patent is ideal for various medical APIs, including nicotine, CBD, CBG, CBN, caffeine and many other actives for the market in Mexico. By increasing our geographic footprint, CTT Pharma continues to pursue its strategy of monetizing its IP through partnerships for its drug delivery technology in many of the world's most rapidly growing markets.

