WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye.
According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.”
The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said.
On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed.
