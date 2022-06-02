ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

Ronald Charles Boyden, 83

Ronald Charles Boyden, age 83 of Alexandria and formerly of Inver Grove Heights, died on Monday, May 30th. A Celebration of Ronald’s Life will take place on Friday, June 24th from 1 to 3 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. In lieu of...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KARE 11

Sailor returns to Minnesota for burial 81 years after death at Peal Harbor

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Level 3 Registrant be released into Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is releasing information regarding Joshua Lee Holby, a level 3 registrant subject to public notification. Holby will be released from prison on June 14, 2022 to intensive supervised release. He will reportedly be residing within the 700 block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. A Community...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Ponsford Man Shot Near Detroit Lakes

PINE POINT (KDLM) – A Lakes Area man has been airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being shot, Friday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:00 p.m., Friday they received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, approximately 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Brainerd man hurt in Polk County motorcycle crash

(Fosston, MN) -- A Brainerd man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle in Polk County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Michael Halverson was headed southbound on County Road 4 around 6:43 p.m. when he entered a ditch, then rolled the motorcycle. Halverson was taken to Bagley Hospital...
POLK COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Truck-tractor collision injures Willmar man

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
#The Anderson Funeral Home
voiceofalexandria.com

Congresswoman Fischbach and other legislators tour Forada to see damage firsthand

(Forada, MN)--Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, Sen. Torrey Westrom, Rep. Paul Anderson, and Rep. Mary Franson; along with Douglas County Commissioners Jerry Rapp and Tim Kalina, and the Mayor of Forada David Reller, all toured the tornado ravaged community of Forada on Thursday. Reller was able to guide the legislators to see...
FORADA, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Elbow Lake area

ELBOW LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tipsinah Mound campground was full over the holiday weekend, but campers who stayed an extra night took a trip to the campground’s tornado shelter. The National Weather Service completed at least one survey of damage from the Memorial Day storms and determined...
ELBOW LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms

Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms. The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m. Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings...
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Little Falls Man Arrested After Armed Robbery At Bar

HILLMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a Little Falls man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly robbing a bar. Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Cave Bar and Grill at Highway 27 and 370th Avenue in Richardson Township. The bar was reportedly robbed just after midnight. Authorities learned a man entered the bar wearing a scarf around his neck and holding a rifle. He demanded money, then fled in a pickup truck. Deputies located the truck and arrested the 39-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the county jail. The sheriff’s office said deputies found “evidence associated to the robbery” when they arrested the man. The robbery is still under investigation. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
kfgo.com

Otter Tail County man arrested in Fargo fatal crash

FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead, another person was injured and a third is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo. The State Patrol says the crash happened on the I-29 northbound exit ramp from I-94 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. An SUV pulling a dolly trailer carrying...
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Hot 97-5

Flying High In Fargo, Officers Issue 100 Citations In 4 Hours!

Fargo wages an air war on street racing. After the Fargo City Commission voted down a proposal to create a special task force to crack down on street racing, law enforcement showed they were already up to the "task". We've already featured a few stories this year about the extra collaboration effort law enforcement has been implementing. Mostly, it has been Highway Patrol airplane assists on high-speed chases. Cases where further police street pursuit may present a danger to the public.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Local woman dies of gunshot wounds; Hornbachers President Matt Leiseth talks possible global food shortage, & NRA applauds WF lawmakers.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: Woman dies from injuries sustained in a shooting outside Plaza Azteca, new soybean plant set for Jamestown, NRA applauds two West Fargo lawmakers. Closer...
FARGO, ND

