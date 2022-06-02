HILLMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a Little Falls man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly robbing a bar. Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Cave Bar and Grill at Highway 27 and 370th Avenue in Richardson Township. The bar was reportedly robbed just after midnight. Authorities learned a man entered the bar wearing a scarf around his neck and holding a rifle. He demanded money, then fled in a pickup truck. Deputies located the truck and arrested the 39-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the county jail. The sheriff’s office said deputies found “evidence associated to the robbery” when they arrested the man. The robbery is still under investigation. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.

4 DAYS AGO