Kooskia, ID

Two killed in car crash near Kooskia

Idaho's Newschannel 7
 3 days ago
KOOSKIA, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two vehicle collision in Idaho County, on June 1 at 1:02 p.m. An 83-year-old male from Stites, Idaho, was driving southbound in a white 2002 Dodge Ram on...

Idaho State Journal

Young woman, elderly man die in head-on crash

Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred just before 1:02 p.m. on June 1st, 2022, in Idaho County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 13 near mile post 23, just south of Kooskia. An 83 year old male, from Stites, Idaho, was driving a white 2002 Dodge Ram southbound on State Highway 13, when he attempted to pass in a no passing zone. A 19 year old female, from Stites, Idaho, driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima, was traveling northbound...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Idaho County

SITES, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people died in a head-on crash that may have involved an impaired driver on a state highway in Idaho County Wednesday afternoon. Idaho State Police said a 19-year-old and 83-year-old were killed when one of the drivers attempted to pass on a curve on State Highway 13 at around 1 p.m. ISP said the 83-year-old man from Sites, had been headed south on the highway in a 2002 Dodge pickup and tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone on a curve and struck a Nissan sedan head-on driven by the 19-year-old woman, also from Sites. IPS is investigating the crash and said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Kooskia Ambulance, and Kooskia Fire Department responded to the crash which blocked traffic.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Idaho State Police investigating vehicle collision in Clearwater County

CLEARWATER COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a collision in Clearwater County that occurred on May 31 at approximately 4:43 p.m. A 36-year-old driver from Juliaettea, Idaho, was driving westbound on US Highway 12 near milepost 39 when she was stung on her face by a bee, according to police.
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston Police Department searching for rape suspect

LEWISTON, Idaho – The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) is searching for Dusty Funderburg, who has an arrest warrant out of Nez Perce County for one count of rape. According to police, he was last known to be living in Lewiston, but they’re unable to find him. LPD said the warrant is laid in Idaho, but also in surrounding states.
LEWISTON, ID
montanarightnow.com

Missing woman's body recovered from river

A body recovered in the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 17 was identified as a woman who went missing near Alberton last summer. Rebekah Barsotti was identified as the deceased using dental records, according to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. They released Barsotti’s identity Thursday afternoon. Her body was found near River Bend Road east of Superior.
SUPERIOR, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Big Country News

87-Year-Old Orofino man Injured in Monday Highway 7 Crash

OROFINO - At approximately 6:26 a.m. on Sunday, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office along with the Clearwater County Ambulance, and Rescue 3, responded to a single vehicle accident at mile marker 52 on Highway 7. The Sheriff's Office says 87-year-old Billy E. Brown, of Orofino, lost control of his vehicle and...
OROFINO, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pend Oreille, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bonner; Kootenai; Shoshone The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northwestern Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho North central Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 504 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athol, or 16 miles southeast of Priest River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Athol, Clark Fork, East Hope, Hope, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Granite. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 446 and 462. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Central District Health offering free STI testing

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Central District Health is offering free sexually transmitted disease testing throughout the month of June. Testing is offered by appointment in CDH’s three clinics. Appointments will be available weekdays throughout the month of June in Boise. In...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has It’s Own Atlantis, Explore the Underwater Ghost Town

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.
Big Country News

Helping Hands Rescue in Desperate Need of Dog Fosters

LEWISTON - Helping Hands Rescue, a non-profit, all-volunteer group of animal lovers located in Lewiston, ID, is currently in desperate need of dog fosters. A post from the organization on social media stated they have a boxer mix with five (5) day old puppies needing help. The puppies will go up for adoption at 8 weeks.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Proponents of Lewiston Homeless Shelter Push 'Suggested Testimony' for Upcoming Public Hearing

LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council will hold a public hearing on June 13th regarding the LC Valley Resource Center’s Conditional Use Permit to operate a low-barrier, overnight homeless shelter at 1322 G Street. As the permit currently stands, the shelter would be open from 7 p.m. - 11 a.m., staffed 24/7 and have a required security system on all exterior doors.
LEWISTON, ID
