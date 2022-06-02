ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Falls More Than 10% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has decreased 10.07% over the past 24 hours to $9.39, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -2.0%, moving from $9.65 to its current price. The chart...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Waste Connections WCN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Waste Connections has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion. Buying $100 In WCN: If an investor had bought $100 of WCN stock 10 years...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows. SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling Following Key Economic Data Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.36% at $2,425.94. Amazon is trading lower amid overall weakness in tech names as market indexes are trading lower on continued volatility. While nonfarm payrolls data came in higher than expected Friday, concerns over Fed rate hikes, inflation and economic health continue to weigh on stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Cosmos Hub
Benzinga

Musk's Brash Communication Hits Tesla Shares, Nio And Chinese Peers Weather Lockdowns, GM Pushes Bolt Sales: EV Industry Week Highlights

Electric vehicle stocks retreated along with the broader market in the week ending June 3, with Tesla, Inc. TSLA leading the declines. The broader market paused for a breather after the previous week's back-end rally. A strong non-farm payrolls report released on Friday reignited Fed rate hike fears and sent stocks into a tailspin.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $10M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones jumped more than 400 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Affirm Holdings AFRM summing a total amount of $682,947. At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 359,572. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving Today

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.89% at $269.42. Microsoft is trading lower amid overall weakness in tech names as market indexes are trading lower on continued volatility. While nonfarm payrolls data came in higher than expected Friday, concerns over Fed rate hikes, inflation and economic health continue to weigh on stocks. Microsoft Thursday revised its fourth-quarter guidance.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Analysts Are Positive On Okta With Hint Of Caution

Analysts had optimistic views on Okta, Inc OKTA with a tinge of caution post Q1 beat. JMP analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating though lower price target to $165 (based on multiple compression across the sector and macroenvironment volatility) from $260 on Okta post Q1 FY23 results. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 3, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 16.65% at $3.92. C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.41. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.75% at $8.82. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.75% at $0.83. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.06% at $1.86. GrowGeneration GRWG...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Palantir, Coinbase, And A Company Betting Big On Bitcoin

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. It was a familiar feeling for investors during this holiday-shortened week, as all three indexes finishing lower. The S&P 500 dropped by 1.2% this week, while the Nasdaq and Dow each declined by almost 1%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Expressed Their Optimism On ZoomInfo Post Investor Day Event - Read To Know

After attending the company's virtual investor day event, analysts shared their positives on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI. Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated Outperform rating on ZoomInfo. The event provided incremental perspective on the company's broader platform strategy, go-to-market, and privacy efforts. As the company's broader platform strategy began to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock After Hours?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD is trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session despite reporting better-than-expected financial results and raising guidance. CrowdStrike said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 61% year-over-year to $487.8 million, which beat the estimate of $463.27 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 23 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Seagen's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Seagen SGEN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $19,525 In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $19,525, which is 6.21x the current floor price of 1.79 Ethereum ETH/USD ($19,525 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Model Y Lead Times In Germany Have Spiked By Over 50%

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has been facing production disruption since the start of the year amid the Ukraine-Russia war and China's COVID-19 lockdowns. What Happened: Tuesday, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter noted that German Model Y buyers now have to wait for 23.5 weeks, or about 5.5 months, to take delivery of their vehicles. This is markedly higher than the 15.5-week lead time that prevailed a few days ago.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

XTMIF: XTM Grows 179% Through the Pandemic and Could Increase 300% in 2022

XTM XTMIF had a year of high growth despite the almost impossible environment resulting from the Canadian government's aggressive response to the COVID pandemic. With restaurants forced to shut down in-person dining for most of the year, it was remarkable what the company achieved during this time. However, with the full removal of restrictions in Ontario and the rest of Canada in March, we expect real gains for XTM in 2022. That, combined with entry to the US market, should prove to be an exceptional growth year for the company. We are expecting revenues to grow 324% to $10 million this year. Certainly, the government's actions delayed much progress until March, and as most revenues are recurring, it sets back forecasts.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy