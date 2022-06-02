ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

New Aurora Food Hall to Include Lucky Bird

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago

A fried chicken restaurant will be included in a new food hall coming to Aurora this summer. Parkside Eatery will feature a number of restaurants including Lucky Bird .

Owner Leigh Davison started the Lucky Bird concept as a food truck, which continues to bring hand-breaded chicken tenders and more to area diners. The Parkside Eatery location will be the third for Lucky Bird, which has a location at Edgewater Marketplace and another at Bluebird Market in Silverthorne.

Lucky Bird not only offer tenders but fried chicken sandwiches, wraps, salads, and sweet potato waffle fries, which are made in house.

Parkside Eatery will include a central bar and other restaurants such as Taco Choi and Gina’s Kitchen. Lucky Bird is expected to open at Parkside Eatery at 14515 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora, CO 80012 in August 2022.

Comments / 0

