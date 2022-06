Internet is as essential nowadays as water, electricity, and gas. But figuring out your options or how much your internet should cost per month is not easy. A recent survey by Verizon shows that more than 51 million Americans don't know what they pay for home internet. Those who do estimate paying upwards of $137 per month. To help you better understand the cost of high-speed internet, let's break down what's available, the average price that you should be paying, and how you can save on your monthly costs.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO