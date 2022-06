Ole Smoky Distillery, the most visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S. is celebrating National Moonshine Day by paying tribute to its moonshine roots today at its distilleries across Tennessee with live entertainment, tours, and tastings. In Nashville, Ole Smoky’s “Shine Fest” kicks off this afternoon at their 6th & Peabody distillery with live concert performances from Levi Hummon, Roman Alexander, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Cisco.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO