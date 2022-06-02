ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 04:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 29.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 29.0 Sun 9am 28.7 19.4 10.6
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers South Grand River at Urich This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: South Grand River at Urich Flood stage: 24.0 feet Latest stage: 7.6 feet at 9 AM Sunday Maximum Forecast Stage: 24.3 feet at 7 PM Tuesday Jun 07 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Dickinson; Geary; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Wabaunsee FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Kansas and east central Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning * Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in swollen creek and streams along with saturated soils. Additional heavy rainfall is anticipated this evening and tonight which will likely yield more river flooding and possibly flash flooding.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, in Central Kansas, Chase, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Rice and Saline. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large thunderstorms complex is expected to develop during the late afternoon and evening tonight. Periods of very heavy rain can be expected to fall over already saturated ground. This will increase the risk of river, areal and even flash flooding. The flash flooding threat will be the most likely in areas which received significant rainfall last night.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS

