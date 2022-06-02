Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, in Central Kansas, Chase, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Rice and Saline. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large thunderstorms complex is expected to develop during the late afternoon and evening tonight. Periods of very heavy rain can be expected to fall over already saturated ground. This will increase the risk of river, areal and even flash flooding. The flash flooding threat will be the most likely in areas which received significant rainfall last night.

ALLEN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO