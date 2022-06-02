ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiAAe_0fyE582B00

Children who have had COVID-19 aren't protected against the Omicron variant, but vaccination does cut their chances of infection, a new study shows.

"I hear parents say, 'Oh, my kid had COVID last year,'" said senior study co-author Dr. Adrienne Randolph, from Boston Children's Hospital.

"But we found that antibodies produced by prior infections in children don't neutralize Omicron, meaning that unvaccinated children remain susceptible to Omicron," she added in a hospital news release.

For the study, Randolph and her colleagues analyzed blood samples from 62 children and teens hospitalized with severe COVID-19, 65 children and teens hospitalized with COVID-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and 50 youngsters who had mild COVID-19 and weren't hospitalized.

All the blood samples were taken during 2020 and early 2021, before the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The researchers conducted lab tests to determine how well antibodies in the samples neutralized five COVID variants of concern: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron.

Overall, the samples showed some loss of antibody cross-neutralization against all five variants, but the loss was most pronounced for Omicron, according to the study published online recentl in the journal Nature Communications.

"Omicron is very different from previous variants, with many mutations on the spike protein, and this work confirms that it is able to evade the antibody response," Randolph said. "Unvaccinated children remain susceptible."

But the researchers found that children and teens who had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine had higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against the five variants, including Omicron.

Randolph said she hopes the findings will encourage parents to have their children and teens vaccinated.

Only 28% of U.S. children aged 5 to 11 and only 58% of youth aged 12 to 17 had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 18, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is set to meet on June 14-15 to consider authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5.

More information

For more on children and COVID-19, go to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 7

Related
Fortune

Getting sick from Omicron protects vaccinated individuals against a wide range of variants better than a booster, studies find

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With Omicron subvariants causing COVID cases to jump nationwide, two new studies offer a small consolation for vaccinated individuals who suffer breakthrough infections. The infection leaves you with protections that may be more effective than those offered by a second booster.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Nature Communications
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Another 36 cases of mysterious hepatitis have been recorded in children less than 10 years old, after six died in the U.S. outbreak

Another 36 cases of mysterious pediatric hepatitis in children aged 10 or younger, health chiefs revealed Wednesday — after six deaths were reported in the outbreak. It brings the tally of children affected by the liver inflammation to 216 across 37 states, with Mississippi and Utah the latest to be added to the growing list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
The Grand Rapids Press

Hepatitis outbreak in children: CDC lists symptoms parents should look for

The Centers for Disease Control is alerting parents to the signs of hepatitis as it continues to investigate a rare outbreak among children. The agency said this week it is investigating 109 hepatitis cases that infected children under 10-year-old across the country. Ninety percent of the children affected had to be hospitalized, 14% resulted in a liver transplant and five children died. Globally more than 340 probable cases have been reported in 20 countries.
ALABAMA STATE
The Verge

Blood oxygen monitors miss concerning COVID-19 symptoms more often in patients of color

Blood oxygen monitors said that hospitalized Asian, Black, and Hispanic COVID-19 patients had higher blood oxygen levels than they actually did, according to a new study. Oxygen levels are an important indicator of how serious someone’s case of COVID-19 is and what medications they’re eligible for — and that overestimation meant that it took longer for Black and Hispanic patients to get necessary treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Home COVID-19 test kits may not be as accurate with newer variants

As Southern California enters graduation and summer barbecue season, as well as another COVID surge, many people might be relying on home tests to determine if they are safe to gather in large groups.RELATED: LA County reports 12,694 new COVID cases over holiday weekendSome people, though, are questioning how reliable home test kits are and how long a person can stay contagious after coming up positive for COVID. Eduardo Cuevas has two children graduating in two weeks and worries about them staying COVID free. "...because now you can go without a mask, and there will be hundreds of people there. So, I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

“Battle Of Omicron” Being Won By New BA.4 And BA.5 Variants As Overlapping Covid Waves Hit U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today indicate that the share of cases tied to Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 increased 79% in the past week. That means, even as the more transmissible BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. last week, it’s already being pushed out by newcomers BA.4 and BA.5. The result would seem to be overlapping waves of Omicron. While BA.2.12.1 gained an advantage by being more transmissible than BA.2 before it, the two newer variants are said to be making inroads at least in...
NFL
natureworldnews.com

Food Allergy Causes Immunity or Low-Risk Infection from COVID-19: NIH Study

Food allergies can be detrimental to one's health and may lead to health complications or even death. However, a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study discovered that allergic reactions come with benefits when it comes to help evading or lowering the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
369K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy