BALTIMORE -- There are two mantras that all pitchers live by. No. 1: It’s not how you pitch, it’s when you pitch. No. 2: Solo home runs won’t beat you. Triston McKenzie isn’t chanting those mantras, but it’s a good bet he has studied each one closely. He has lost three of his last four starts, but with a different pitch here or there, and a few more runs, he could be 4-0.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO