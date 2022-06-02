ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Inside People: DePasquale is new Chamber Director

By Wendy Rigby
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleen DePasquale is in her second week as the new Executive Director of the Estes Chamber of Commerce. She replaces Donna Carlson who now works for the Chamber in Colorado Springs. Originally from Pennsylvania, DePasquale earned her degree in Hotel and Resort Management from East Stroudsburg University. “I began...

csbj.com

Opinion: Rec marijuana: Bring it home

It’s time for Colorado Springs to bring recreational marijuana retailers in from the cold. Since retail marijuana sales were legalized in 2012, our city remains one of the few in Colorado that prohibit recreational marijuana sales, and the arguments for lifting that prohibition have often centered around money: We’re missing out on it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study: Denver, Colorado Springs housing markets overvalued

(The Center Square) – Homebuyers in the Colorado Springs and Denver markets could be overpaying for their homes, according to a new study by two universities in Florida. Researchers with Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University analyzed the top 100 housing markets across the country to determine the premium that several homebuyers are paying in the markets.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Recovery from Hayman fire continues 20 years later, with lessons learned being applied

Twenty years can feel like ancient history. To many affected by the Hayman fire, it seems like yesterday. “It’s still pretty vivid for most of the people who lived here,” said Steven Brown, a bank loan officer by profession. Since 2005, he’s also worn the hat of volunteer fire chief for the Mountain Communities Fire Department in the Douglas County subdivision of Westcreek, which lost 100 structures.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple burn bans, restrictions downgraded or rescinded in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, numerous counties and cities announced they were rescinding or downgrading their current burn bans and fire restrictions. "Our fuel moisture has picked up, we're a little more confident that things are a little bit safer," said Brett Lacey, Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Marshal. "So we have decided collectively within The post Multiple burn bans, restrictions downgraded or rescinded in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
KKTV

Burn ban lifted in Colorado Springs as restrictions are enacted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs enacted burn restrictions Friday at noon lifting their previous burn ban. “By and through the Division of the Fire Marshal, The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2. These restrictions will be effective on June 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm (MDT). The Order remains in effect until rescinded. With this information, Colorado Springs citizens will be able to avoid legal ramifications due to burning outside of the scope of the restrictions. The Colorado Springs Fire Department urges all citizens of and visitors to Colorado Springs to abide by the Order and share in the responsibility of keeping our community safe. Please report any suspected violations of the Order by calling 719-444-7000. The outdoor burn restrictions guidelines, and additional fire safety information, is available at https://www.coswildfireready.org/burn-restrictions.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Super Rare Black Fox Spotted in Colorado Neighborhood

Foxes are adorable. Sure, they can be a royal pain in the "you know what" for many people and their pets but there's no denying their extremely high level of cuteness. Recently, a fox was spotted in the middle of a populated Denver neighborhood and while that's not entirely uncommon, the color of this fox was, because it was a black fox.
COLORADO STATE

