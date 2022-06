Folks may have noticed the new U.S. and Mad River Valley flags fluttering along Route 100. These flags came about because the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce received a $3,500 grant from the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS). This grant enabled the purchase of new American flags as well as Mad River Valley banners that alternate on telephone poles along Route 100 in downtown Waitsfield. The flags will fly throughout the summer. The Foundation for Rural Service awards grants to rural communities served by NTCA members, of which Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom is a member. "These grants are designed to provide support to a variety of local efforts to build and sustain a high quality of life in rural America. The required matching funds contribution was provided by Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom," explained chamber executive director Eric Friedman.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO