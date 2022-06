The Watauga County Historical Society has announced that Constance Stallings has been named the newest inductee into the inaugural class of the Hall Of Fame. Stallings was born in Johnson County Tn in 1904. She secured her higher education through degrees earned at Carson-Newman College and Vanderbilt University. By the late 1920s, she was teaching multiple subjects at Cove Creek High School, where she also coached students on their dramatic productions and sponsored the Nature Study club. Once she became a resident of Boone in 1940, Constance Stallings expanded her social and community roles serving in many different ways over the span of the next two decades.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO