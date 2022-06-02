ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overstocks retailer Crazy Cazboy's closes its Columbia store, citing fuel costs

By Mike Fitts mfitts@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — The Midlands just got a little less crazy. Crazy Cazboy's, the overstock retailer that encouraged shoppers to come bargain-hunt in its bins and generated long lines when it opened in 2020, closed its Columbia location on June 1. In a statement...

COLUMBIA, S.C. — OutFest Columbia returned to The Vista to celebrate Pride Month this weekend. This year, Drag Queen Willow Pill took to the stage for the start of Pride Month in South Carolina. OutFest Columbia is an annual event that focuses on showcasing the LGBTQ+ community of Columbia. People that went said that it was a day filled with acceptance and appreciation.
When Jason and Jennifer Schall return from a fishing trip, whether it be from an excursion near their Summerville home or a trip to some distant locale, those who know them well halfway expect to hear about their latest record catch. Between the two major fish record-keeping organizations — the...
It’s that season when swim lessons are in demand! The weather is hot, the kids are out of school and begging for something to do, and you want them to learn that all-important life skill of swimming (and to get out of the house too). The Columbia area has you covered whether you want your baby to brave the waters or your older child to learn some advanced strokes.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative featuring the delicious food the city has to offer. Food Truck Fridays kick off on June 10, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. “Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our...
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 6-12. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 418 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $925,000. Aiken 29801. Neighborhood:...
Bulldog AKC English Puppies 1 Blue Fawn Male, 2 Lilac Tri Females, 2 Blue/Fawn Females. Big Heads and lots of wrinkles. Puppy comes w/: One year health guarantee, Microchip, 1st Shots. Located in Columbia, SC. Call/Txt for details. https://triplecrownenglishbulldogs.com/puppies (316)303-5425.
All Safe Storage - Central Ave located at 923 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Daniel Willis 0211 hhg furn bxs Marlena Rae Flournoy 0314 Furn, hhg, boxes Deanna Wright 3007 HHG FURN BXS Chelsea Rhea 3026 Personal belongings AD# 2005150.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Drivers in Columbia may have to find alternate routes Saturday. Columbia will be closing some roads because of ‘Outfest’. Starting at 8 am, the 1200 block of park street — between Gervais street and Lady street will be closed until 11 p.m.
COLUMBIA — Built-to-rent neighborhoods, a new residential real estate trend, could be coming to one of Columbia's major retail corridors. If approved by city government, developers plan to break ground on 91 duplexes, a total of 182 units, as early as the end of the year. But rather than...
Charleston based staffing companies ProLogistix and Hire Dynamics are holding job fairs in Summerville this week to help fill 300 open positions. The fairs will be 3-6 p.m. June 8 and 9, according to a Hire Dynamics press release. Companies represented are hiring for full time as well as part...
SPARTANBURG — Architectural design work continues on a proposed $75 million downtown development scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 on East Main Street. Greenville-based developer M Peters Group was granted preliminary conceptual approval by Spartanburg's Design Review Board on May 3. The project includes an 11-story building with 160 apartments and 200 parking spaces. Two seven-story buildings are proposed to be constructed on either side of the 11-story building. Plans include 20,000-square-feet of retail space to be featured on the ground floor with apartments and condos on the upper floors.

