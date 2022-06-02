Overstocks retailer Crazy Cazboy's closes its Columbia store, citing fuel costs

All Safe Storage - Central Ave located at 923 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Daniel Willis 0211 hhg furn bxs Marlena Rae Flournoy 0314 Furn, hhg, boxes Deanna Wright 3007 HHG FURN BXS Chelsea Rhea 3026 Personal belongings AD# 2005150.
