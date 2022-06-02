Ford invests in KC plant, adding 1,000+ jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Ford announced the addition of 1,100 new jobs at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, along with a $95 million investment to increase production of two of the company’s vehicles.

The investment at the KC plant, which is part of a larger $3.7 billion investment in the region, will increase production of the Ford Transit and Ford E-Transit EV.

“We’re investing in American jobs and our employees to build a new generation of incredible Ford vehicles and continue our Ford+ transformation,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said.

The company looks to produce two million E-Transit EVs a year on a global scale by the end of 2026.

“Today’s announcement is great news for our state. For more than 70 years, hardworking Missourians have assembled iconic Ford vehicles,” Missouri Gov. Michael Parson SAID. “Now, these 1,100 new hourly jobs at the Kansas City Assembly Plant will increase production of the Transit and E-Transit commercial vans, driving Missouri’s economy forward.”

The 1,100 new jobs will work on the third shift.

“Transforming our company for the next era of American manufacturing requires new ways of working, and together with UAW leadership, we are leading the way and moving fast to make improvements to benefits for our hourly employees and working conditions for our factory teams,” Farley said.

The company is adding 3,200 jobs in Michigan and 1,800 jobs in Ohio.

