Portland, OR

Dangerous spike in teen traffic deaths during summer

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re now in the period of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

Traffic and safety experts say the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day usually brings a dangerous spike in teen traffic deaths.

During that time an average of seven people are killed every day in teen driver-related crashes, which is an increase of nearly 20% over year-round figures.

Each year an average of 2,100 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes, with 30% occurring during the 100 deadliest days.

Michelle Anderson from the National Road Safety Foundation shared more.

Michelle Anderson
