Politics

Welcome back, First Friday

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Friday returns to Vineyard Haven on June 3, with live music, local artists, and tasty offerings from your favorite local vendors. A free community event for all ages happening on and around Main Street,...

www.mvtimes.com

mybackyardnews.com

LOBSTER LUNCH JUNE 10, 2022

Lobster Roll, Lobster Wrap or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch. Our Lobster Roll, Lobster wrap, or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch program kicks off on Friday, June 10th, 2022 and now you can either eat your lobster lunch in our spacious hall or take it with you to your home or business.
ATTLEBORO, MA
FUN 107

Mattapoisett’s Rustico Sold with Plans to Reopen This Summer

Four years ago, Al Menino had a vision. He wanted to launch an artisan pizza shop in Mattapoisett, then slowly turn it into one of the Tri-Towns' best restaurants. He soft-launched his pizza shop, then dabbled in the untapped Mattapoisett pizza delivery game a year later. By the summer of 2019, Menino was building momentum, opening the doors to the Rustico dining room.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Augusta Dillon Weds Hunter Cottrell

Augusta Rose Dillon of Chilmark married Hunter Sven Cottrell of Oak Bluffs on April 23 in Julian, Calif. The bride’s parenta are Billy Dillon and Meredith Dillon of Chilmark and West Tisbury. The bridegroom’s parents are Chris Cottrell and Lisa Cottrell of West Tisbury and Vineyard Haven.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WCVB

Band formed by Massachusetts moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Mass. — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that's selling out shows. The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Singer Ayla Brown joins Pakachoag Music School for songwriting workshop for kids

WORCESTER — Pakachoag Music School of Greater Worcester, 10 Irving St., will present a songwriting workshop for children, 5 to 6 p.m. June 13, with country recording artist and "American Idol" semifinalist Ayla Brown. The workshop, titled "Express Ourselves," is open to children in grades two through five who will learn more about expressing themselves through music. ...
WORCESTER, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do in June on the North Shore

June is the month when spring finally gives way to summer, and the region is alive with activities celebrating the season. This month’s events are heavy on two of the most important mainstays of North Shore life: art and food. 1. Marblehead Ocean Week, various locations, Marblehead | June...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Antisemitic literature left on multiple lawns in Peabody, Massachusetts

PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police confirm packets containing antisemitic literature were found in yards along two streets in the Massachusetts city Saturday morning. Small plastic bags containing a pamphlet titled "Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish" were found in the lawns of homes on Antrim Road and Donna Street.
PEABODY, MA
News Break
Politics
westobserver.com

WBZ’s Shelby Scott, who took measure of Boston’s blizzards, dies at 86

“I seldom wore a white hat,” she said in 2001, when she was officially retired, but occasionally was called back into service when a blizzard hit. Ms. Scott, who spent three decades at Channel 4, where she formed the nation’s first all-woman anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977, died Wednesday in her home in Tucson, Ariz. She was 86 and her health had been declining.
BOSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS to hold social justice conference for students

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) announced in a press release it will host a school-wide event called “Day of Dialogue: A Social Justice Conference” on Friday, June 10, from 7:40 am to 2 pm. The conference will take place during the school day and will “give students the opportunity to hear from a wide variety of Island community activists regarding important social justice topics,” according to the release.
EDUCATION
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island educators stage walk-in/out

Teachers and school employees staged an Islandwide walk-in/out on Thursday to show solidarity with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association (MVEA) in their ongoing battle with school officials regarding salary increases. Following a recent failure to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations with the All Island School Committee over their...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Harper

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Harper. “Harper is a very playful 4-year-old girl who loves her toys, dog friends and treats! She is house-trained and crate-trained. She really flourishes when she has a doggie friend, so we are looking for a home with another dog looking for a friend.
CBS Boston

USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum

WORCESTER — Police set up crime scene tape outside the Worcester Art Museum Friday morning. Investigators wore foot coverings as they inspected an exterior stairwell on the Lancaster Street side of the museum. Police said there was a death at the location. The case, which involves the medical examiner, remains under investigation. This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum
WORCESTER, MA
visitingnewengland.com

The Wonderful Appeal of Downtown Plymouth, Mass. (Three Minute Read)

A side street in downtown Plymouth. Plymouth, Mass., is a famous vacation destination best known as where the Pilgrims landed and for its related modern day attractions. One of its greatest attractions is Plimoth Patuxet Museums (137 Warren Ave.), an indoor and outdoor living museum that effectively recreates life related to the Wampanoag people and Colonial English community during the 1600s.
PLYMOUTH, MA

