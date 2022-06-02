ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Gulf Coast Jam to kick off Thursday night

By Tess Rowland
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjm6T_0fyDyZgQ00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB )– One of the biggest country music festivals is back again! This year marks 10 years of the music festival gracing the white sandy beaches.

News 13 This Morning visited with Rendy Lovelady, executive producer of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, to preview the country music festival in the Panhandle.

This year in celebration of the ten year anniversary, the music festival added a fourth night for locals.

“We wanted to give back to the locals in this community. This is our home. We have a ferris wheel, we’ve also added a 64 foot thrust to the stage so now the artists can go out into the audience, there are also more speakers to help with the larger crowds,” said Lovelady.

Cottondale police searching for suspects after cafe burglary

VIP tickets are sold-out, but general admission tickets can be purchased here.

Gates open for Thursday night open at 5:30 p.m. At 1:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. And at 12:00 p.m. for Sunday.

The event features 30 musical acts including headliners like Brett Young, Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line and Brooks & Dunn.

“This will also be the last opportunity people will have to see Florida Georgia Line live as they will be taking a break for a while,” said Lovelady.

Lovelady also said the main headliner for next year will be announced Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

“It’s the biggest person we have ever had performing,” said Lovelady.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Morgan Wallen to headline Gulf Coast Jam in 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The biggest name in country music will headline Gulf Coast Jam next year. Rendy Lovelady, the executive producer of the annual music festival, took the stage Thursday night and announced that Morgan Wallen will be the main event at next year’s show. The CMA Award Winner’s 9 billion on-demand […]
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Niceville, FL

Florida has many hidden gems, one of which is the city of Niceville. The city is renowned for its outstanding public schools with some of the best academic and sports programs. People also praise it for the light traffic, alternative routes, and easy access to interstates and water activities. The...
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Growing up surrounded by the world’s most beautiful beaches may have had some people dreaming of one day becoming a mermaid. That dream is a reality for two local women. “This is the best thing I could ever wish for in the world,”...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
theatlanta100.com

Amazingly fun things to do in Cape San Blas, Florida

I looked up and down the wide beach and saw a few houses, old dock pilings festooned with painted palm fronds, a skittering sea gull and an endless vista of stark white beach. No people. If an uncrowded beach with access to an array of restaurants, a cute downtown area,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City Beach, FL
Society
Panama City Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
City
Cottondale, FL
WMBB

ECP Airport continues to expand

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More passengers flew through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport last year than ever before. 1.6 million people traveled through ECP. Just 10 years ago only around 300,000 people used the airport. Road construction is continuing on Highway 388 at the airport entrance. The project was originally supposed to be complete […]
WEATHER
WJHG-TV

Nearly 2,000 visitors went to Blue Springs over Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anyone who saw Blue Springs over Memorial Day weekend saw it was packed. “On Saturday, opening day, we ran about 480 [people], bumped up around 500 [people] on Sunday, then on Monday the actual holiday, Memorial Day, we had about 800 people in the park,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County TDC prepares for hurricane season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Tourist Development Council officials are preparing for this year’s hurricane season. The TDC is involved in the emergency operations apparatus, helping businesses recover and stabilize after a storm event. Businesses are encouraged to have a plan and join one of the TDC’s Facebook groups. It will provide a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Gulf Coast#Brooks Dunn#Sandy Beaches#Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam#Vip#Old Dominion#Georgia Line#Nexstar Media Inc
ssrnews.com

Steakhouse with Seafood and Outdoor Daiquiri Bar Coming to Navarre

Over the years, Executive Chef Clint Boutwell has perfected his signature steak preparation technique, which has earned The Oxford Eagle’s “Best Steak” award for 9 of the past 10 years. Photo courtesy The Grillehouse. East River Smokehouse has been sold to Restauranteur Clint Boutwell, a chef who...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Curry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Curry, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet tabby is around three months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333. Learn more […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB sees highest number of tourists ever in March

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If this past March seemed busier than usual in Panama City Beach, you’re correct. The city had the most amount of visitors ever, which surpassed 2021’s historic numbers. The bed tax report increased more than 15 percent for the whole month. “It’s an incredible number… We were not expecting […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Destin Log

History Mystery: The Bible of Leonard and Martha Destin

The original Holy Bible of the family of Leonard and Martha (McCullom) Destin of Moreno Point Military Reservation (later known as East Pass, and today Destin, Florida) has been located and contains valuable family information. This Holy Bible is the subject of this month’s History Mystery. The Bible belonging...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Island Fin Poke celebrates grand opening in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida-based restaurant chain has made its way to the Panhandle. Island Fin Poke opened its doors to customers on Monday during its grand opening. The restaurant features a unique, build-your-own-poke bowl station and Dole pineapple soft serve. Franchise owners Kurt and Eve Fadden said they wanted to take […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

TROPIC TOPICS: 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season kicks off June 1st! Join the First Alert Storm Team as we go over tropical activity likely to develop in the Southern Gulf, predictions for the 2022 Hurricane Season, answering questions and more!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Whistle blows at Paper Mill for final time

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Workers at the Panama City paper mill say the plant blew its final whistle Thursday afternoon. The mill is set to formally close on Monday. Earlier this month workers shared a video on social media of the final roll of paper to come off the line at the mill. This afternoon’s […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

South Walton Fire District sees increase in water emergencies

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With summer in full swing, many people are heading to the beaches of South Walton. Even seemingly calm waters can have dangerous rip currents which can turn any fun beach day into a tragedy. News 13 This Morning caught up with South Walton Fire District to provide safety tips you and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer season in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This weekend is a major start to the busiest part of the tourism season for Panama City Beach. Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer for the area. It’s one of the biggest and busiest weekends of the year for Panama City Beach. “Memorial Day […]
getthecoast.com

New ‘learning trail’ added at Ferry Park in Fort Walton Beach

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the United Way Emerald Coast unveiled their new “learning trail” at Ferry Park in Fort Walton Beach. “Today is all about creating a safe space for our children,” said Kelly Jasen, President & CEO of United Way Emerald Coast. “A place where they can thrive, a place where they can learn, a place where they can build stronger bonds with their caregivers.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy