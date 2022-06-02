Cowboys, Texans donate to families of Uvalde school shooting victims
The NFL Foundation alongside the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans donated $800,000 to support the families of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.
The NFL Foundation alongside the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans donated $800,000 to support the families of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0