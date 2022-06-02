ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys, Texans donate to families of Uvalde school shooting victims

By Leah Bolling
 3 days ago

The NFL Foundation alongside the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans donated $800,000 to support the families of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Update: Law enforcement officials arrest barricaded subject

Update 5 p.m. According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, officers have arrested the barricaded subject. The subject was identified as Katasha Justine Woodward, who was wanted on charges of Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief. Officers ask to avoid the area while they clean up the neighborhood. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Restaurants nowadays add ‘hidden’ fees

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been paying close attention it’s not uncommon for restaurants nowadays to add extra fees at the bottom of your receipt, to account for inflation costs. But for Tom’s Burgers, they will not be adding any hidden fees and they will be transparent with their customers. Tom’s Burgers […]
WACO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Police seize illegal product from cannabis dispensary

CLOVIS, N.M. (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information Thursday regarding a local Cannabis dispensary selling illegal products. According to a CPD report, agents with the Clovis Police Department’s Narcotics Unit were contacted by New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Cannabis Control Division, regarding a local Cannabis dispensary selling illegal products. Officials said […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

(WGHP) — In her medical absence from “The Wendy Williams Show,” six-time Emmy-nominated talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting to take back control of her bank accounts. The daytime talk show announced in October 2021 that Williams had experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show continued on without […]
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

