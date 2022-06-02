Savannah James Stuns In Strapless Leather Top At ‘Hustle’ Premiere With LeBron: Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Savannah James always looks stunning no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Netflix’s Hustle at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 1. Savannah attended the event with her husband LeBron, and for the occasion, she wore an extremely low-cut leather top with high-waisted trousers.

Savannah James looked stunning in a plunging leather corset top & plaid trousers with a white blazer draped over her shoulders at the ‘Hustle’ premiere. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Savannah’s strapless brown leather Miaou corset top featured an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she tucked it into a pair of high-waisted, loose pleated plaid Honor The Gift pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of peep-toe heels and gorgeous glam.

Savannah & LeBron James looked amazing on the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 1. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Savannah’s light brown hair, done by Davontae’ Washington, was in a sleek style parted in the middle while down and pin-straight. A sultry brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip, done by makeup artist, Juanice, completed her look. Savannah posted photos of herself in the outfit on her Instagram with the caption, “Skin caramel, fine like baby hair.”

Meanwhile, LeBron looked just as good when he wore a pair of high-waisted, fitted black trousers with a black T-shirt tucked in. On top of his shirt, he wore a fitted brown suede jacket and he topped her look off with white sneakers, a black choker necklace, gold jewelry, and round black sunglasses.

Savannah is always rocking fabulous outfits and another recent favorite was her high-waisted, skintight metallic silver maxi skirt that she styled with a tiny black strapless crop top that showed off underboob. She rocked a neon pink satin blazer on top and accessorized with a black purse and pointed-toe black pumps.