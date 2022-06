LOCAL GENEROSITY … The family of Kaleb McLaughlin has been raising funds to help people who need transplants, since 2014. In 2021 they gained their 501c3 status for Kaleb McLaughlin Ride to Remember, Inc. Recently they were happy to help Stevie Balko of Bryan, Ohio, who needed a liver transplant. “It makes our hearts happy as we choose who gets the money, and present it to them in person,” Kaleb’s mom, Kim Oxender, said. She is seen here giving a check, some cookies to Stevie Balko. For anyone interested in helping this young lady, she has a GoFundMe account on Facebook. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

BRYAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO