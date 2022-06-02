ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Brian Regan at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany Aug 10, 2022 – presale code

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brian Regan presale passcode everyone has been asking for is available now! For a short time during this presale you’ll have a fantastic opportunity...

WALB 10

Dougherty Co. offering free swimming lessons for kids

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany wants kid’s summer to begin with a splash but in a safe way. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler partnered up with Swim For Life to give away free swimming lessons. Fowler said it’s about much more than learning how to swim. He said it’s also about them being safe and healthy.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Peach Festival continues in Fort Valley with Peach Parade

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — As Central Georgia heads into the second day of the Peach Festival, what is a festival without a parade? The colorful parade bought out the young and old. Hundreds crowded Fort Valley's sidewalks as the festival welcomed marching bands, peach-themed floats, and dozens of classic...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WALB 10

Albany non-profit launches ‘wear orange’ campaign

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SOWEGA Rising, an Albany non-profit, is asking people to wear orange June 3-5. Co-founder and Executive Director, Sherrell Byrd said the color represents the importance of a person’s life. Byrd said the point of this event is to raise awareness and remember those who’ve passed...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Trail agreement is a many-pronged issue

Editor’s Note: Several weeks ago I wrote a column that essentially accused the Albany City Commission of being unethical in its failure to follow through on an agreement the city reached with South Georgia Rails to Trails to complete a 13.6-mile trail from downtown Albany to the city of Sasser in exchange for access to rights-of-way along a trail bed that allowed the city to expand its utilities reach. After that column appeared, I was contacted by a number of people who told me that my accusations were not founded in fact and that I should dig deeper. Those calls led me to research the details of this agreement and the circumstances surrounding it. Suffice it to say the issue is much more detailed than I was initially given to assume. After talking with many people involved with the issue and poring over materials received through Open Records requests from City Attorney Nathan Davis and his hard-working office staff, I have decided to undertake a series of articles that better explains the issue. This is the first in that series.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Vuers to take pictures of Albany properties for storm survey

The City of Albany wants to make residents aware that they may notice ‘Vuers’ out taking pictures of properties. After receiving a Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR), the Albany Department of Planning and Development Services has hired a contractor to survey every parcel of land in Albany.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

James Lee tabbed to lead Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin later this year on the hardwood over in Titletown, as the Valdosta High School boys basketball team will be under new management. A program making the jump to 7A for the first time ever, and the Cats will be...
VALDOSTA, GA
CNHI

Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success

HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
HAHIRA, GA
WALB 10

Housing Authority talks fixing affordable housing issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CEO of Albany and Lee County’s Housing Authority, William Myles says he recognized that Albany’s housing is not where it needs to be. Myles tells me the city is working hard to fix some of these issues. “Right now, we’re going to be...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Gun sellers aware of sketchy buyers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The store manager at Dawson Road Pawn Shop, Ryan Ellsworth, says gun sales are up, but they say they’ve been up for the past few years. This is also being seen nationally. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated $18.5 million in sales in 2021, second...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints. The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville kids raise money for classmate with cancer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -JC Wise, Neil Wise, William Casper, and Thomas Casper are all Thomasville natives, aging from 11 to 14-years-old. Last year, they decided to start a lemonade stand in the Wise’s backyard. It quickly turned into much more. Shelbey Wise is the mother of JC and Neil...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Steve DeVoursney announces retirement

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - This fall, Grady County will see a new era begin on the football field, as big news would come out of Cairo on Thursday. Steve DeVoursney is retiring effective Friday, as the head coach of the Syrupmakers, a tenure that will end after seven seasons. Coach...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After Kenneth Ware, a 36-year-old man, was shot in Maple Park Tuesday morning at around 12:54 a.m., his family is begging the community to help solve the crime. A witness helped with the suspect’s description shortly after it happened. The victim is the father of two young...

