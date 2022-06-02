Local donut shop offers free donuts, coffees to first responders after Tulsa shooting

The community is coming together after a shooting in south Tulsa left five people dead on Wednesday.

Big Baby Rolls & Donuts is offering "breakfast on them" to any first responder who was on the scene at the Saint Francis campus.

On Facebook they write they were "horrified by what happened" at the Natalie Building and their thoughts are "with those who have lost a loved one or [who lost] their coworker."

They continue to write:

If you were a first responder who bravely went and helped our hospital, we thank you.



If you worked on the Saint Francis campus yesterday (the terror is unimaginable) or were one of those first responders, we want to buy you a donut and a fancy coffee. We know it’s only a donut but it’s what we do.



Please come in today or tomorrow and have breakfast on us.

They also say that if you see them shed a tear or two, to "just pretend it's because of how delicious the donut is" and not because of the recent tragedy.

Big Baby Rolls & Donuts is located at 3739 East 11th Street in Tulsa. They open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

